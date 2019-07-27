RAGBRAI riders bike up Snake Alley

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCAU 9)—RAGBRAI riders are used to the ups and downs of biking across Iowa, but for day 6, riders faced major twists and turns.

Riders had to trek up Snake Alley in Burlington, the final stop for day six. The alley is a famous land mark designated by “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” as “Unbelievably Crooked” and as the number one Odd Spot in Ripley’s Guide to the Curious Corners of America.

The alley is about 6 blocks from the Mississippi River. RAGBRAI finishes Saturday, after a final 62 miles to Keokuk..