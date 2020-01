SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may not feel like bike riding weather outside Tuesday, but cyclists are already gearing up for one of Iowa’s biggest summer rides.

Registration for RAGBRAI is starting up for their 2020 ride this week.

Riders can either register for a single day or the full week.

You can register, but you won’t know where you’ll be riding until the route is announced on January 25.