DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Those looking to get in shape for the Des Moines Register’s Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa will have a little bit of help thanks to a new partnership.

RAGBRAI announced last week in a press release that they are partnering with the training company for the first time for the ride’s 50th event.

According to their website, FasCat was started in 2002 with the intention of helping Bicycle athletes ride faster. The website allows racers to work one on one with a coach or to purchase a premade training plan.

The company even has a specific training plan for RAGBRAI. Part of the plan includes separate plans for those starting their training in April, May, June or July. The plans also work based on how many hours the rider has to train per week and includes meal plans and recipes.

After the ride there will also be off-season workouts and coaching is part of the plan.

The partnership between RAGBRAI and FasCat also allows those who have already signed up for RAGBRAI which gives the rider a 50% discount.

This year’s RAGBRAI Route will start in Sioux City on July 22 and finish up on Davenport on July 26. This year’s ride is similar to the first RAGBRAI route, which also started in Sioux City.