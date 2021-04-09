RAGBRAI extends registration for Iowa bikers

(KCAU) — There is good news for bikers across Iowa as the registration deadline for RAGBRAI has been extended.

RAGBRAI’s registration deadline has now been extended to April 15. This year’s event will take place from July 25 to July 31. Registration is still open for weeklong and non-rider options.

You can register at the RAGBRAI website, and if you registered for last year’s event, you can transfer that registration to 2021’s ride.

The ride will pass through Siouxland communities of Le Mars and Sac City.