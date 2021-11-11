RAGBRAI co-founder dies at 91

The co-founder of RAGBRAI, John Karras, passed away. He passed away Wednesday at the age of 91, according to the Des Moines Register.

Karras was raised in Cleveland and later moved to Iowa, where he eventually settled with his family.

During his lifetime, Karras worked as a copy editor for the Des Moines Register and was the co-founder of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, better known as RAGBRAI

Since 1973, the popular bike ride has attracted many tourists and influenced the bicycling culture in Des Moines.

There is a statue commemorating Karras and the other RAGBRAI co-founder Donald Kaul in Des Moines