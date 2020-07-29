RAGBRAI cancels “The Great Iowa Fall Ride” in October

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – RAGBRAI has announced on Wednesday that it has canceled “The Great Iowa Fall Ride.”

Officials said after careful consideration with local officials in Iowa Falls, they made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

The decision comes on the heels of several key planning deadlines.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re having to do this again but it’s just the right thing to do. 2020 is just not a great time for events,” said Dieter Drake, ride director. “We will shift our focus entirely to RAGBRAI forty-eight and remain steadfast in our dedication to make it even better in 2021.”

The event was billed as a three-day festival of cycling with both paved and gravel options through the weekend of October 2 through October 4.

All of the festival was to be hosted by the City of Iowa Falls.

“We are looking forward to RAGBRAI XLVIII planning and can’t wait to be back on the road again with everyone in 2021.” From RAGBRAI

