RAGBRAI canceled due to virus concerns

(KCAU) – RAGBRAI XLVIII has been cancelled for 2020 and rescheduled to July 25 – 31, 2021.

RAGBRAI organizers said based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on planning, they didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of riders, crew and communities at risk

Event organizers said the decision came after consideration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI.

In an announcement, RAGBRAI organizers said the RAGBRAI XLVIII route will remain the same for 2021.

Towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning and will have the opportunity to showcase their communities in 2021, event organizers said.

The full route with meeting and pass-through towns will be announced at a later date.

All riders who have registered and paid for 2020, will have three options.

Transfer their 2020 registration to the 2021 ride. Any rider who chooses this option is not subject to the lottery and will receive their wristband and bike band in 2021. In addition, they will receive a $15 merchandise voucher good through Dec. 31, 2020. Request a full refund of their 2020 registration. Donate their registration to Iowa Bicycle Coalition. The non-profit works 365-days a year to advocate, educate, and enhance bicycle laws and safety in the state. Their work goes a long way in making Iowa safe and fun for cyclists.

All riders will be required to fill out a request form by June 01, 2020, to be eligible for a full refund. Riders who do not fill out a form by June 01, 2020, will automatically be transferred to the 2021 ride.

Latest Coronavirus Stories