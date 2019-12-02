RAGBRAI announces hiring of new ride director

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – RAGBRAI has named a new director to run the annual seven-day bicycle ride across Iowa.

RAGBRAI announced Sunday that Dieter Drake will serve as the ride’s new director.

Drake is a cycling event organizer with 16 years of competitive and non-competitive cycling experience. He has coordinated technical operations, execution, staffing, tourism and route planning for over 100 cycling events.

“Bicycling and organizing cycling events are my passions and I’m honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this great tradition in Iowa,” said Drake. “I appreciate the community that has been built around this event and the passion Iowans have for it and look forward to doing my part to preserve it.”

Drake most recently owned, promoted and coordinated cycling events such as Tour of the Battenkill, Tour of the Catskills and Cycle Chile. He has served as president of Anthem Sports Tours, a company he founded in 2015.

Drake currently lives with his family in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and will move to Iowa for the job.

“It’s exactly my speed. It’s small towns. It’s bicycles. It’s beers. It’s exactly the kind of crowd I want to be around in cycling.” Posted by RAGBRAI on Sunday, December 1, 2019

Drake’s hiring comes after the resignation of former director T.J. Juskiewicz, who resigned with much of the RAGBRAI staff in October to start Iowa’s Ride.

RAGBRAI is scheduled for July 19 to July 25 in 2020. The route will be announced in January.