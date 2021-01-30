RAGBRAI announces 2021 route

Iowa (KCAU) — The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) has announced the 2021 route for Iowa bike riders.

In a virtual announcement, officials said the route will start in Le Mars, Iowa, and end in Clinton, Iowa.

Day one of RAGBRAI includes Le Mars, Oyens, Remsen, Marcus, Cleghorn, Meriden, Cherokee, Aurelia, Alta, Schaller, and Sac City.

Day two of RAGBRAI includes Sac City, Lytton, Rockwell City, Rinard, Somers, Roelyn, Moorland, and Fort Dodge.

Day three of RAGBRAI includes Fort Dodge, Duncombe, Webster City, Blairsburg, Williams, Alden, and Iowa Falls.

Day four of RAGBRAI includes Iowa Falls, Ackley, Austinville, Aplington, Parkersburg, New Hartford, Janesville, and Waterloo.

Day five of RAGBRAI includes Waterloo, Evansdale, Raymar, Gilbertville, Brandon, Urbana, Center Point, Alice, Central City, and Anamosa.

Day six of RAGBRAI includes Anamosa, Hale, Oxford Junction, Lost Nation, Calamus, and Dewitt.

Day seven of RAGBRAI includes Dewitt, Charlotte, Goose Lake, Six Mile, and Clinton.

RAGBRAI is an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state and is the oldest, largest, and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. Their Facebook page said they will be announcing other towns to host the event in the future.