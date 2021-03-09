RAGBRAI announces 2021 event dates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) organizers have given the green light for the 2021 ride to continue this summer.

According to RAGBRAI, the annual ride will go from July 25-31. RAGBRAI will release a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation strategy, already in development, that all communities, volunteers, vendors, and partners will adopt for this year’s ride.

“Waterloo is excited to host riders in 2021,” said Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo executive director. “As our economy and community recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, we are excited to work with RAGBRAI, local health officials, local law enforcement & residents to plan and execute a safe and enjoyable event at every level.”

The 2021 route starts in Le Mars with overnight stops in Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, DeWitt before ending in Clinton. Sac City and DeWitt will host riders overnight for the first time in RAGBRAI’s history. The route is 426 miles long with 11,481 feet of climb making it the sixteenth flattest in the ride’s history.

Registration for RAGBRAI XLVIII is open at the RAGBRAI website until April 1 for weeklong rider and non-rider registration. Day pass registration is open until June 1. Refund requests must be submitted to info@ragbrai.com by April 1 to be honored. No refunds will be given after that date.