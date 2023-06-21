ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — The Rock Island Fire Department and city officials acted quickly Monday evening to evacuate a building after bricks were reported falling from the exterior of the structure at 217 17th St., according to a news release from the City of Rock Island.

Fire Chief Robert Graff said fire department crews were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. A neighbor had called and said bricks were on the sidewalk and that they appeared to have fallen from the top of the building.

The Fire Department quickly assessed whether there were any life-safety issues and asked the city’s Inspections Division to assist in evaluating the building.

A building in downtown Rock Island has been evacuated after officials say it is unsafe. (photo Mike Colón.)

The building contains four residential units on the upper floors – only three of which are occupied – and one commercial unit on the ground floor, the release says.

“The Fire Department, in conjunction with the Inspections Division, evacuated two occupied apartments of the building until the owner could have the building evaluated,” Graff said. “The building was vacated and a barrier was placed around the front of the building.”

Miles Brainard, community and economic development director, said Fire Marshal Greg Marty and Building Official Jerad Irvine jointly determined that the building was unsafe and ordered it to be evacuated. Brainard said the building is owned by A Hana Growers, LLC, and that the owner’s representative was on site consulting with city staff about the situation.

“The building has been fenced off and a notice of violation will be issued today,” Brainard said. “The notice will order that a structural assessment be conducted and scope of work for repairs be prepared within seven days. At this time, reconstruction of the parapet on the front roof line of the building is the known extent of the repairs. Additional work may be required following the structural assessment. It is not known what caused the deterioration at this time.”

All three households were provided contact information for the Red Cross, which can provide housing vouchers if needed. As of Tuesday morning, staff confirmed that all residents are safe in temporary accommodations.

Brainard said the fire marshal and the building official will review inspection records for the building. A comprehensive evaluation will be undertaken and staff will work with the property owner to achieve minimum code compliance. The economic development team is also on standby to discuss assistance for the business on the ground floor if necessary, according to the release.