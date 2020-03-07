Quad Cities man accepts Prisoner of War Medal on behalf of his father

MOLINE, IL. (WHBF) – A Quad Cities man accepts the Prisoner of War Medal for his father on Friday while continuing the mission of sharing letters written by fellow Korean War POWs with their families.

Richard Holmquist served in World War II and the Korean War.

He spent three years as a Prisoner of War but after returning home, he contacted the families of those who didn’t come back, to share what happened to them, which became his life’s mission.

Now, his son, Paul, is continuing that mission. But on Friday, he was the one getting handed something.

Paul Holmquist accepted the Prisoner of War (POW) Medal on behalf of his father.

Holmquist said it’s not just for his father but rather all the soldiers and all the people that served for our country to know that they’ve got a place for them and to know that they’re loved.

“This is the representation of the struggle that he put in after he was captured. I felt like the recognition of that point in his life would as equal as his purple heart or anything else,” said Paul Holmquist.

Holmquist was joined by a granddaughter and other family members at the ceremony.