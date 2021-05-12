Puppy rescued in Iowa with collar embedded in neck

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Animal rescue officials rescued a puppy in Iowa after they found a collar embedded in its neck, nearly killing it.

According to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa, an animal control services officer responded to a call of a puppy in distress, finding that a collar was deeply embedded in its neck.

The ARL of Iowa said the people responsible for Junie, the rescued puppy, never adjusted her collar as she grew, causing the collar to dig deeper into her neck, causing infection and pain. Junie was taken in for emergency care, where ARL emergency medical personnel cut off the collar. The result of the embedded collar left a 1.5 inch deep wound at Junie’s throat, an inch away from her jugular.



Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The infection left Junie’s face and neck swollen. The ARL of Iowa said that she will likely need surgery and said the team is monitoring the situation day by day.

If you would like to help Junie, you can make donations here or by mail at Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd Street, Iowa, 50313.