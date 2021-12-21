DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A public memorial service is planned for two teenagers killed in an crash near Decorah.

The public celebration of the lives of 18-year-old Dalton Hemesath of of Ridgeway and 18-year-old Karter Einck of Decorah will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Decorah High School.

Three other teenagers were seriously injured in the accident that happened Friday night in a rural area of Winneshiek County.

A crash report said the driver of an SUV lost control. The vehicle rolled three times before landing on its tires.