Public funeral service scheduled for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (WHO-TV) — A public funeral is scheduled this Friday for Sgt. Jim Smith, the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty during a standoff in Grundy Center.

A public visitation is planned for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence, Iowa. A public funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Independence Community High School. Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral.

Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was shot and killed attempting to arrest 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang, who barricaded himself inside his residence in Grundy Center Friday night, authorities said.

A memorial fund approved by Smith’s family has been established at BankIowa in Independence. Contributions to the “Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Fund” can be mailed or dropped off at the BankIowa location at 305 Enterprise Drive. Smith’s family plans to create a memorial scholarship in remembrance of him, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Smith is the 11th trooper to die in the line of duty in the history of the Iowa State Patrol. He is just the second state trooper to be fatally shot in the line of duty, according to law enforcement records.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff on the day of Smith’s funeral.