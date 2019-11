FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady delivers his Condition of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature in Des Moines, Iowa. Cady’s family says in a statement posted on the court’s website that he died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was 66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The funeral arrangements for Chief Justice Mark Cady have been set.

According to a release, the funeral will be held on Wednesday in the Knapp Center at Drake University in Des Moines starting at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend to honor Chief Justice Cady for his contributions to the Iowa Judicial Branch and judicial independence.