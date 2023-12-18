DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Protesters unhappy with Gov. Kim Reynolds took the opportunity to express their views outside the governor’s mansion during the annual Christmas at Terrace Hill event Sunday.

Despite the holiday cheer inside, the mood was less than festive outside with multiple protests, including those supporting education and calling for a cease-fire in Isreal.

“Today is a perfect day to be in front of the governor’s mansion during a time when they are celebrating a Christmas event, where all of this is going on. It’s really important to keep people aware and in tune with what is going on. Even though they’re having a celebration up there, we’re down here for fighting what matters,” said protest leader Heather Sievers.

The Iowa Area Education Association helps provide students with the resources they need to succeed in school and tests students who may have a learning disability. Gov. Reynolds is looking to consolidate regional AEAs, which could impact students across the state during the upcoming legislative session. Those protesting urged people to contact their legislators to keep AEAs in local schools.

Another protest called out Gov. Reynolds for sending more aid to Israel instead of calling for a ceasefire.

“The whole world is crying and demanding action and the only people standing in the way is our government so it is our duty to speak up and fight back and to stop this now,” said protester Jacob Grobe, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Palestinian-American Dema Abuassaf said, “Stop the genocide. To stop funding Israel. To stop the killing of the children. We need this to stop now. We need cease-fire now.”

Protestors also called out Gov. Reynolds for helping foreign allies instead of other Iowans. However, the group’s biggest message was one of support for Palestinian civilians trapped inside Gaza and bearing the full brunt of Israeli attacks on Hamas.

Gov. Reynolds released a statement after the event, “While today’s protest in support of Hamas terrorists was sad and disgraceful, people of faith in Iowa will not be deterred in our joyous celebration of the birth of our Lord and support of Israel. I want to thank the Department of Public Safety for managing the situation and ensuring the safety of our guests.”