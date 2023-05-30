DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the mayor of Davenport, five residents of the building that collapsed on Sunday are still unaccounted for. He also said two people could still be found in the wreckage.

This is happening after a woman was rescued from the wreckage after authorities had already reported that nobody was left inside of the building or the wreckage. Demolition on the building was expected to begin Tuesday however, that was delayed until a later time.

Mayor Mike Matson spoke at a press conference today shaken about the building collapsing

“This is an unthinkable situation, especially for the families that are involved and impacted by this event,” Matson said.

Meanwhile, a family member of one of the unaccounted residents says she fears demolition of the building would risk finding him alive. Another relative of an unaccounted resident says she is hoping for a miracle.

“I don’t discount that he could be trapped under there, you’ve seen some miraculous things. We don’t want to see any more families lose their lives or anybody else be injured,” said Amy Anderson, a family member of Ryan Hitchcock.

Residents and city officials reported that the building also had problems before it collapsed. Officials say they received complaints about the building. They also say the building was undergoing repairs.

Davenport officials are reporting that they are monitoring the timing for when the building will be demolished, fearing it is in imminent danger of collapsing. So far, no fatalities have been reported

Meanwhile, protests began at the building site as well as at davenport city hall.

Protesters carried signs saying ‘Find them first’ and ‘Who is in the rubble’. They want the city to delay demolition because of the two people who are unaccounted for as well as a number of pets that may still be in the rubble.

Matson said the city would not do the demolition and search for more victims at the same time.