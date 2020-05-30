Protesters march through Des Moines after earlier melee

FILE – Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Demonstrators have marched through downtown Des Moines to protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after an earlier rally turned into a melee in which participants threw bricks at police cars.

Live video from KCAU 9 News’ sister station WHO-TV on Saturday showed dozens of people marching in Iowa’s capital chanting slogans such as, “I Can’t Breathe” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

The crowd then knelt on a bridge, briefly blocking traffic.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after being detained by police sparked looting there and protests across the United States.

On Friday, police in riot gear pushed up against a group of Des Moines protesters after people started throwing bricks.