Protesters clashed with Des Moines Police on Sunday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU/WHO-TV) – Protests continue to turn violent near Des Moines on Sunday night.

KCAU 9’s sister station, WHO-TV, reported that a large group of demonstrators were breaking windows and looting a mall near Urbandale, a similar scene to Saturday night as well.

On Saturday, demonstrators hurled firecrackers at police officers and hundreds made their way to the Polk County Courthouse and smashed windows.

Police responded with tear gas dispersing the crowd.

A couple of hours later, the protesters once again met with tear gas at the Iowa State Capitol after a long standoff.

“Everyone had already left. There was maybe – a trickle like a few people still behind…but most people had moved on when they started to tear gas,” said Zachary Rochester, a Des Moines protester.