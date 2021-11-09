FAIRFIELD, Iowa (WHO) – Prosecutors have filed their resistance to a motion requesting the bond of one of the two teens accused of murdering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher be reduced.

The body of 66-year-old Nohema Graber was discovered in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 3, the same day she was reported missing.

Two of her former students are charged with her death. Police say Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16-years-old, plotted the murder over social media. They are each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Attorneys for Miller filed a motion Monday to have his $1 million bond reduced. According to the filing, Miller has no prior criminal record and no school disciplinary record. If the bond is reduced, the motion proposed Miller would wear GPS monitoring and be under adult supervision at all times.

Tuesday morning, prosecutors filed their resistance to the motion requesting the lowering of Miller’s bond.

According to the document, “The defendant is charged with a brutal murder. The defendant has made numerous statements indicating his involvement which include his state of mind at, before, and after the commission of the crime. No conditions of release supervision would provide for the safety or welfare of any community in which he resides. Such safety and welfare concerns far outweigh any other consideration to be given to the defendant. Any promise of home supervision is particularly insufficient since this crime occurred while the defendant was residing at home presumably under the supervision of his parents and the support of his family.”

Preliminary hearings for both Miller and Goodale have been set for November 12.