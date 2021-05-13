Prosecutor clears Iowa officer who killed suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden has cleared of wrongdoing a Cedar Rapids police officer who fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman to death.

The prosecutor’s office found Officer Kyzer Moore was justified in shooting Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 20 as States ran from a hotel where two women had been attacked.

Police say States was believed to have been the attacker who killed 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson and injured another woman. Moore is a nearly 4-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.