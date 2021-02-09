Proposed legislation would cut funding for schools that use ‘1619 Project’ on slavery’s impact

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday, an Education Subcommittee in the Iowa House will discuss a bill that would reduce funding for schools that use The New York Times’ 1619 Project.

It’s a program that reveals how the history of slavery still shapes America today. It was developed by Waterloo-native Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The bill claims the 1619 Project tries to deny the fundamental principles our country was founded on.

The project’s creator disagrees.

“The law also does not accurately describe what the 1619 Project curriculum is, it’s not a history curriculum. It’s not designed to replace the standard social studies that students get it is supplementary, it is journalism, it is being taught in not just Social Studies but in English, is being taught in music classes. So, it’s not even designed to be a history curriculum that replaces anything that students are currently learning,” said Hannah-Jones.