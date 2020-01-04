Proposed Iowa license plate would help fund flood recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Even with a lack of snow so far this year, the Missouri and Mississippi rivers are ripe for a repeat of the devastating floods we saw in 2019.

That has a state lawmaker pitching a license plate fundraiser to pay for new levees and other flood control measures.

Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs says money from the new license plate would help offset the estimated $130 million needed to fund flood recovery.

“Those of us representing Southwest Iowa has made it clear to our colleagues across the state that there will need to be additional funding to help this part of the state particularly,” said Hanusa. “Hopefully within the next six months, we can have them on cars and on the roads.”

The license plate Rep. Hanusa is proposing should look a little familiar. It was the second-place finisher when Iowa switched to its current plate in 2017.