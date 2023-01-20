DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Veterans Home may soon have a new partner. The facility isn’t leaving Marshalltown but it may soon be merged with the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs if a bill recently proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds becomes law.

The proposal is part of Reynolds’s initiative to reduce the number of state agencies from 37 to 16. She filed the bill Wednesday, which was Veterans Day at the state capitol.

Right now, the Veterans Home currently runs independently of Veterans Affairs. It provides residential and nursing home care to Iowa veterans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs offers many services including helping veterans access their benefits. It also runs the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Dallas County near Van Meter.

Speaking at the Veterans Day event Wednesday, Reynolds said it makes sense to merge the agencies and it would improve services for Iowa veterans.

“This is about making an impact on the lives of our veterans, about giving back to the patriots who have given back so much to us,” she said. “We value our veterans and we want them to know it. In fact, we want to send the message to every veteran in America that in Iowa, you’ll be valued and respected. Just as important, you’ll have a voice and leaders who listen.”

Reynolds said the combined department would be led by Commandant Todd Jacobus. He currently runs the Veterans Home.