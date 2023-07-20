DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa Army soldier who died during a basic training exercise in Georgia last week returns to his hometown Thursday night.

The U.S. Army says 19-year-old Jacob Atchison died following a medical emergency. He was just days away from completing basic combat training.

Atchison graduated from Pella Community High School in 2022 and left for basic training in May.

His remains are being flown to the Des Moines International Airport Thursday and a procession from the airport to Pella is being held. It’s scheduled to start around 6:45 to 7:00 p.m. according to the Iowa National Guard. The Patriot Riders and Polk County Sheriff’s Office will escort Atchison’s remains.

A community concert with patriotic music is being held on the south side of Pella Central Park to honor Atchison. It’s scheduled to start around 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services for Atchison are scheduled for Monday.