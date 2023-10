DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A pro-Palestinian rally and march is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 24th at 6 p.m. in Cowles Commons.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation organized the event and is working with Des Moines Black Lives Matter, Des Moines Mutual Aid, and other various organizations to disseminate information regarding the demonstration.

The event follows protests and shows of solidarity across the nation.