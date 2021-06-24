Priests cannot be charged for old abuse despite new Iowa law

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Iowa attorney general Tom Miller speaks in Iowa City, Iowa. To determine whether Burlington officer Chris Chiprez should face charges in the Oct. 1, 2017, fatal shooting of 27-year-old Marquis Jones, authorities turned to the office of Attorney General Miller, a Democrat and the longest-serving attorney general in U.S. history with four decades in power. Like 30 other cases involving force used by police in the decade before and years since, the attorney general’s office cleared Chiprez of criminal wrongdoing, documents obtained under the open records law show. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Roman Catholic priests who victimized Iowa children decades ago cannot be prosecuted despite a new law eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse.

The Iowa attorney general’s office says the law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month does not apply to cases in which the statute of limitations has already expired.

That means victims of childhood abuse who are currently 33 and older will not be able to have their abusers prosecuted because they missed the prior deadline to report.

They also won’t be able to file lawsuits against perpetrators and officials who concealed their abuse because the law didn’t change the civil statute of limitations.