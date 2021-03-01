Pride of Iowa sandwich-making facility burned to ground

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — The Pride of Iowa sandwich-making facility in east-central Iowa has been destroyed in a fire.

Reports say that firefighters were called to the plant in Marengo around 9 p.m. Saturday for the fire.

Officials say the facility was closed and that no one was working in the building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say crews were able to salvage one freezer, but the rest of the plant was destroyed.

The Pride of Iowa makes sandwiches for sale in vending machines and at convenience stores.

