President Trump, former V-P Biden campaign across Iowa on Tuesday

The two front runners in the 2020 bid for the white house crisscrossed Iowa Tuesday. President Trump in Council Bluffs and Des Moines and Democrat Joe Biden in eastern Iowa. A president and a former vice president, duking it out. Speaking to battleground voters, Democratic front runner Joe Biden calling the president 'an existential threat to America'.

"This is a guy who does everything to separate and frighten people. It's about fear and loathing. No president has done something like that, for god’s sake. It's bizarre, and it's damaging," said Biden. That criticism was a focal point across several Biden events. One speech even mentioning the president's name 76 times including this jab about the president's tariffs being paid by American companies. "He thinks China is paying for the tariffs like he thinks Mexico is paying for the wall," said Biden.

And in the midst of his first visit to Iowa this campaign season, President Trump took notice of Biden's attention. "He was somewhere in Iowa today saying my name so many times that people couldn't stand it anymore. No! Don't keep saying it. sleepy guy," said the president.

The president, returning to familiar attacks questioning Biden's mental fitness and stamina and saying he wants the former vice president as his political opponent. "I would rather run against I think Biden than anybody. I think he's the weakest mentally, and I like running against people that are weak mentally," said Trump.

Recent poll numbers show Biden still sitting atop a crowded Democratic field of 23 candidates. But the election is still 17 months away. And with the Iowa caucus not happening until February, Biden promised voters they'd be seeing a lot more of him in the future.