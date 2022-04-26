WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHO) — President Joe Biden announced the commutation of the sentences of 75 Americans and the pardon of three others, the first of his presidency. Among the list of commutations were three Iowans convicted of drug charges. The President is commuting their sentences to end early, with the remainder being served at home followed by supervised release.

These are the Iowans included in the President’s order:

Douglas Dean Johnson

Dickens, Iowa

Convicted of Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine

Sentenced to 240 months in prison in prison in December 2008

Sentence will now end April 26th, 2023 followed by 10 years of supervised release

Edwin G. Tierney

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Convicted of Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Sentenced to 120 months in prison in November 2016

Sentence will now end April 26th, 2023 followed by 5 years of supervised release

Andrea Zavala