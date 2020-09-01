Preschooler fatally hit by car in central Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa have identified a 3-year-old boy who was fatally hit by a car in a Johnston apartment complex parking lot.

Police in the Des Moines suburb say Clayton Lloyd was killed in the Sunday afternoon accident.

Police say officers and medics were called around 1:15 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot of the Cadence Apartments for reports of a child hit.

Police say a car driven by a 23-year-old Johnston resident hit the child.

No other details of the crash have been released, and no imminent charges were announced. 

