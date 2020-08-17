Pres. Trump to travel to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Pres. Trump will be making a trip to Cedar Rapids tomorrow.
On Tuesday, August 18, Pres. Trump will travel to Cedar Rapids to meet with Gov. Reynolds to discuss their shared efforts to respond to the derecho that recently hit Iowa.
The President will also meet with state and local officials, along with Iowans affected by the severe weather.
