Pres. Trump to travel to Cedar Rapids

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Minnesota and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Pres. Trump will be making a trip to Cedar Rapids tomorrow.

On Tuesday, August 18, Pres. Trump will travel to Cedar Rapids to meet with Gov. Reynolds to discuss their shared efforts to respond to the derecho that recently hit Iowa.

The President will also meet with state and local officials, along with Iowans affected by the severe weather.

