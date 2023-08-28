POWSHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Poweshiek County Board of Supervisors will hear more about a plan to create a new lake near Grinnell Monday.

At the board’s morning meeting, supervisors will hear a pitch about the Sapphire Lake plan. According to the plan’s website, the proposal is for a 400-acre public lake just southeast of Grinnell.

The project would include public beach and boat access, campgrounds, trails, as well as residential lots on the water and near the water.

The plan is to use grants and a public-private partnership to create the park.

The goal is to have the plan approved and raise the money by the end of the year. Then buy the land next spring and have the construction be finished in 2026.