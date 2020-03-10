Pottawattamie County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 works at restaurant

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – There are 67 people in Iowa being monitored for symptoms of the coronavirus, but none of them have shown symptoms so far.

Pottawattamie County announced Iowa’s latest case of COVID-19 and the first in the southwest Iowa county Monday afternoon.

Health officials have confirmed that a middle-aged woman between 41 and 60 years old recently traveled to California, with test results that indicate a presumptive positive patient.

The woman is now at home in self-quarantine, but health officials said the woman worked at a Panera Bread location in southeast Council Bluffs.

Matt Wyant, the director of Planning and Development for Pottawattamie County said the outlet where the Panera Bread is located is now shut down for cleaning.

Iowa’s seven other cases are linked to an Egyptian cruise that finished in early March.

Those seven people live in Johnson County.