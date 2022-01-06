CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) — A 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the county’s purchase of Mt. Crescent Ski Area, which sits adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center, was finalized on Dec. 30.

The money for the purchase came from a $1.4 million Iowa West Foundation grant and federal pandemic stimulus funds.

Former owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer will manage the attraction through the remainder of the current season and have the option to continue managing for at least two years.

  • Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Crescent, Iowa. Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. (Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP)
  • A skier gets ready to take a run at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Crescent, Iowa. Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. (Joe Shearer/The Nonpareil via AP)
  • Polly Cobb of Omaha skis down the slopes at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Crescent, Iowa. Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. (Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP)
  • Haley Bach gets a little air while skiing down the slopes at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Crescent, Iowa. Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. (Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP)
  • Alexis Libal of Wahoo, Neb., rides a snowboard down a run at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Crescent, Iowa. Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. (Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP)
  • A snowboarder’s shadow is cast onto the snow as she rides down the slopes at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Crescent, Iowa. Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. (Joe Shearer/The Nonpareil via AP)