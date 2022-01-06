CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) — A 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the county’s purchase of Mt. Crescent Ski Area, which sits adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center, was finalized on Dec. 30.

The money for the purchase came from a $1.4 million Iowa West Foundation grant and federal pandemic stimulus funds.

Former owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer will manage the attraction through the remainder of the current season and have the option to continue managing for at least two years.