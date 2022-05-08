Des Moines, Iowa (WHO) — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting during a post-prom party early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting on the 400 block of Foster Drive shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old female and two 18-year-old males with gunshot injuries. All three were transported to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.



Detectives said the party had 200 guests, primarily teenagers in attendance. When a group of uninvited guests arrived a fight broke out, causing gunshots to be fired.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests or suspects have been named.