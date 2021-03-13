‘Possible’ human bones found on shore of Winnebago River in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Mason City Police Department said they have located human bones found on a shore of the Winnebago River in Mason City.

According to the Mason City PD, a person found clothing and what they believed to be human bones on the shore of the Winnebago River in Mason City.

Officers responded to the scene and collected the bones and clothing that was found and continued to search the area, finding additional bones.

The clothing and bones were transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for examination.