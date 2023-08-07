MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WHO) — Two people were arrested Sunday after police say they stole a package from a front porch in Marshalltown.

Officers from the Marshalltown Police Department were called to the 1500 block of West Main Street just before 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of the theft of a package, according to a news release.

Jamee Alexander and Jasmine Atkins

The investigation revealed that after one of the suspects took the package, they got into a small, blue vehicle with a hatchback. The suspect vehicle was spotted in Melbourne later and deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office learned it was stolen. They stopped the vehicle and found the stolen package inside.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Jamee Alexander, 34, of Des Moines and Jasmine Atkins, 25, of Council Bluffs. Both were arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of second-degree theft.

The Marshalltown Police Department is asking nay residents who have missing packages that were supposed to be delivered on August 6th, to please contact them at 641-754-5729.