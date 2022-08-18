DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — 38-year-old Courtney Smith made his first court appearance on Wednesday to answer to the charge of First Degree Murder leveed against him for the killing of Scott Crane.

Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 6. A week later a material witness warrant was issued seeking Smith. He surrendered to Polk County authorities and was charged the next day with Crane’s murder.

Smith made his initial appearance in court from the Polk County Jail on Wednesday morning. If convicted of First Degree Murder he would face a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Crane’s family released this statement after Smith’s arrest: