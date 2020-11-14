Police: Woman fatally shot in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday in Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deputies who heard gunshots in the area found the woman with one gunshot wound inside a residence shortly after midnight.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name was not released pending notification of family members.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Waterloo woman on a pending charge of first-degree murder.

