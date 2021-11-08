Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in rural western Iowa say a shooting involving a married couple that stemmed from a domestic disturbance left a woman dead and her husband wounded.

Investigators say the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home in Pottawattamie County just east of Council Bluffs.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said in a news release that deputies were called around 7:45 a.m. Sunday to the home for reports of a disturbance and arrived to find 86-year-old Harvey Rankin suffering from a gunshot wound and his 83-year-old wife, Bonnie Rankin, dead inside the home.

Harvey Rankin was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, with critical injuries.

Investigators have not yet given details of what led up to the shooting.

