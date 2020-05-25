Police: Teen shot at Des Moines home dies from wounds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a teen who was shot in the neck at a home over the weekend has died from his injuries.

The Des Moines Register reports that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in a home just north of the city’s downtown.

Police say 17-year-old Ishmael Muhammad was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police say people in the house initially told officers that Muhammad had shown up with a gunshot wound.

But investigators determined that a small group of teens that included Muhammad were in a house when a handgun was accidentally fired and hit Muhammad.

A 16-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter and other counts.

