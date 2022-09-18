A 21-year-old Rock Island woman is behind bars after police arrested her in connection with a fraudulent scheme to get money from a Davenport credit union in 2019.

Alexis Simelton faces felony charges of second-degree fraudulent practice and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20, 2019, Davenport Police responded to the Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., for fraudulent bank-account activity. Officers determined that a group of people, including Simelton, had coordinated with one another to place empty envelopes into varying Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) “declaring the envelopes contained a valid form of currency when they in fact did not,” affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Simelton then would immediately take a withdrawal, causing the accounts to go negative. The defendants continued to perform these fraudulent transactions until the accounts were frozen, at which time a co-defendant would open a new account and continue with the fraudulent activity.

Simelton and her co-defendants made multiple entries “knowing said entries/information to be false, with the total of these entries being more than $1,500 and less than $10,000,” affidavits say.

Simelton, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. She is set for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on Sept. 20 – three years to the day the crime was committed.