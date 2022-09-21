DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police said he shot a gas-station customer on the side of the head on Saturday, Sept. 3.

George Harper Jr. faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon, court records said.

Davenport Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sept. 3 to a report of gunfire at the Kwik Star, 1650 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police found seven 9mm spent shell casings and a gunshot victim, arrest affidavits said.

According to affidavits, Harper had a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. “With the intent to injure or provoke fear” he shot multiple times at an occupied white SUV. Numerous store customers in the parking lot were in the direct line of fire of the shooting.

The gunfire caused property damage to the store’s gas pumps and another involved vehicle. One round hit a

customer in the side of the head while he was pumping gas, affidavits said. The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was transported to a hospital.

The shooting was recorded on Kwik Star surveillance cameras. Harper Jr. “can be identified in the video possessing a Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine. The shell casings located on the scene were found where the defendant was observed standing on the video. Multiple witnesses identified the defendant as the shooter through a photo line up,” according to affidavits.

Harper Jr. is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. On Sept. 18, 2013, he was found guilty of third-degree burglary. On May 6, 2022, he was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to affidavits.

Harper Jr. is being held on a total of $22,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 29 in Scott County Court.