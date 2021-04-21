Police: Suspect jailed after chase ends in pond at Des Moines Airport

Car involved in police chase pulled from pond at Des Moines International Airport on April 21, 2021. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A chase that began in Pleasant Hill early Wednesday morning and ended in a pond at the Des Moines International Airport has landed a Des Moines man in jail.

The incident began at 5:06 a.m. when a Pleasant Hill police officer noticed a car stopped in the middle of the westbound lanes of the 4600 block of Parkridge Avenue. Capt. Amy Kramer with the Pleasant Hill Police Department says it appeared the driver, 27-year-old Caleb Vander Schoor, was sleeping.

Caleb Vander Schoor (WHO 13)

As the officer approached to check on him, the vehicle began rolling forward and took off. Pleasant Hill police officers pursued him but terminated the chase because of safety reasons.

Des Moines police picked up the chase when it entered the city and used a PIT maneuver in the 5800 block of Fleur by the airport. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the vehicle spun out and instead of stopping for police, Vander Schoor drove into the pond.

Officers helped Vander Schoor get out of the vehicle and the pond and he was taken into custody.

Divers with Metro SWAT were on scene later Wednesday morning to pull the car from the pond.

Vander Schoor is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of eluding and driving with a suspended license.