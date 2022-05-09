BETTENDORF, Iowa (KCAU) — A 27-year-old suspect in a Bettendorf standoff Saturday is behind bars after police say he caused a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Christian Hicks, of Moline, faces felony charges of eluding and first-degree theft, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident-resulting in serious injury and serious misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident-injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Hicks was the driver of a Ford Fusion with no registration plates, arrest affidavits say.

At an attempted traffic stop, he “fled toward the George Thuenen Bridge” at a high rate of speed, arrest affidavits say.

He drove at speeds more than 50 mph in a 25-mph zone and ran a red light at 17th and State streets, affidavits say.

Hicks drove around another squad car and proceeded through a red light in the 1700 block of Grant Street, causing a collision with a truck and a motorcycle. The driver (victim) of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries to his head and face, affidavits say.

Hicks failed to remain on scene or provide any aid, and ran away, affidavits say.

“While the defendant fled the accident on foot, he was given multiple commands by uniformed officers to stop running,” affidavits say.

Hicks entered the rear of a residence on the 1600 block of Grant Street by forcing the back door to the residence open with his shoulder, which caused the frame of the door to break. The cost to replace the door frame is about $200, affidavits say.

He doesn’t live there and didn’t know whether the residence was occupied or by whom, affidavits say.

Hicks, once inside the residence, told officers he had a gun and also that he had taken the occupants hostage. He refused all police commands for multiple hours while negotiations continued, affidavits say.

Upon Hicks being taken into custody, police discovered he was the only one in the residence

The Fusion, which was reported stolen out of Milan, is valued at $11,896, affidavits say.

Hicks, who is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing May 18.