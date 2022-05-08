DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 35-year-old Davenport suspect accused of breaking a bullet-proof window in a Davenport bank – along with other damage – is behind bars.

Andrew Forest Jr. faces charges of first-, second- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records said. The first two charges are felonies, and the third is a serious misdemeanor.

In an incident about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Forest Jr. destroyed the front glass commercial door of Blue Grass Savings Bank by hitting it with a metal garbage can, arrest affidavits said.

Damage at the bank (photo by Linda Cook.)

He also broke three large commercial windows in the same bank by throwing landscape stones through each of them, “nearly striking people inside,” affidavits said.

He also “damaged a large, purpose-built, bullet-resistant glass window in the bank drive-up by throwing a rock at it,” affidavits said. “All of the windows will need replaced and labor will be needed to secure the bank until necessary repairs can be made.”

(photo by Linda Cook.)

The estimate for the damage, according to the bank manager, is in excess of $10,000, affidavits said.

Forest Jr. also destroyed two double-pane windows at the Java Joint, 2730 West Locust St. The cost of repair is estimated to exceed $1,500, affidavits said.

Additionally, he destroyed a window in a roll-up door at MD Auto Clinic, 2808 W. Locust St., by throwing a tire through it. The cost of repair is estimated to be more than $300, affidavits said.

Forest Jr., who is being held on a total $18,000 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing May 13 in Scott County Court.