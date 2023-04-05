DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a material witness in the deadly shooting at Starts Right Here.

Kemoney Charles Lee McDuffy, 18, is being sought by the Des Moines Police Department on a material witness warrant in the January 23rd shooting that killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. Will Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, the founder and CEO of Starts Right Here was also injured in the shooting and is recovering.

Police said evidence indicates McDuffy, of Des Moines, has information about the shooting.

McDuffy is 5’9” and weighs about 140 pounds. If you have any information on his location, contact police at 515-237-1499.

Two people have already been arrested in the case. Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.