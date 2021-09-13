Police say woman killed in Des Moines’ 7th homicide of 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating Des Moines’ seventh homicide of the year after a woman was found dead Sunday in a home on the city’s south side.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to a call about a dispute at a residence in the 900 block of Randolph Street around 8:35 p.m. The caller expressed concerns about a female at the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman deceased. Police say it appears her death was not due to natural causes.

Police have not released the woman’s name or her cause of death.

More information about the homicide is expected to be released later Monday morning.